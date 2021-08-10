Last Updated:

JNV Admission 2021: Admission For Class 11 Opens At Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya

JNV admission 2021: Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya registration begins, students interested in taking admission can apply on or before August 26, 2021

Written By
Amrit Burman
JNV admission 2021, NVS, JNV Admission

IMAGE: JNV Admission 2021


Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has announced admission for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya class 11. Students who want to take admission can apply by visiting the official website of the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, i.e. navodaya.gov.in. Students interested in taking admission can apply on or before August 26, 2021. This year the admission process has been changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

JNV admission 2021

NVS Registration 2021: Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya registration for admission will strictly be on the basis of class 10 board results. According to an official statement issued by JNV, students applying for class 11 will have to fulfil the JNV admission criteria. A student applying for admission to JNV should be born between June 1, 2003, and May 31, 2007. JNV Class 11 admission is open for only 15 days. The admission process will close on August 26.

JNV admission 2021: Here is how to get complete JNV Registration 2021

  • Students aspire to take admission in 
  • Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya needs to visit the official website of JNV.i.e.navodaya.gov.in
  • Select the option which shows JNV Admission 2021
  • Search and click on the link for class 11 admission
  • The website will automatically redirect the user to a fresh page. The user will have to register his/her name first.
  • If you have already registered your name, then you can proceed by simply clicking on the login button after entering your credentials.
  • The candidate now needs to fill out the application form.
  • Then, after filling out the application form, click on the submit button. 
  • Once you click on the submit button, your application will be automatically submitted.
  • It is recommended to download and take a print of it for future reference.
  • Here is a direct link to apply for the admission Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya

JNV admission 2021: Merit list

NVS admission 2021: Students who have applied for class 11 admission are recommended to stay connected to the official website of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya. Those candidates whose names are selected for the JNV Admission 2021 to class 11 will find their names on a common merit list issued by the State level. The students selected will be informed by the school management of the concerned JNV by email or speed post.

READ | ICAI CA Exam 2021: ICAI extends registration date for December session exam
READ | AMU Class 10 Exam 2021: Matric results declared; here are steps to download scorecards
READ | 'ICMR JRF exam 2021' to be conducted on September 12; Check exam timing here
READ | JEE Main 2021 registration for session 4 August exam begins, check key info, dates here
READ | CBSE compartment exam 2021: Class 10th, 12th offline exam date sheet to be released today
First Published:
COMMENT