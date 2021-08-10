JNV Admission 2021: Admission For Class 11 Opens At Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has announced admission for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya class 11. Students who want to take admission can apply by visiting the official website of the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, i.e. navodaya.gov.in. Students interested in taking admission can apply on or before August 26, 2021. This year the admission process has been changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

JNV admission 2021

NVS Registration 2021: Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya registration for admission will strictly be on the basis of class 10 board results. According to an official statement issued by JNV, students applying for class 11 will have to fulfil the JNV admission criteria. A student applying for admission to JNV should be born between June 1, 2003, and May 31, 2007. JNV Class 11 admission is open for only 15 days. The admission process will close on August 26.

JNV admission 2021: Here is how to get complete JNV Registration 2021

Students aspire to take admission in

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya needs to visit the official website of JNV.i.e.navodaya.gov.in

Select the option which shows JNV Admission 2021

Search and click on the link for class 11 admission

The website will automatically redirect the user to a fresh page. The user will have to register his/her name first.

If you have already registered your name, then you can proceed by simply clicking on the login button after entering your credentials.

The candidate now needs to fill out the application form.

Then, after filling out the application form, click on the submit button.

Once you click on the submit button, your application will be automatically submitted.

It is recommended to download and take a print of it for future reference.

Here is a direct link to apply for the admission Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya

JNV admission 2021: Merit list

NVS admission 2021: Students who have applied for class 11 admission are recommended to stay connected to the official website of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya. Those candidates whose names are selected for the JNV Admission 2021 to class 11 will find their names on a common merit list issued by the State level. The students selected will be informed by the school management of the concerned JNV by email or speed post.