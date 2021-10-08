JNV Class 11 Admissions 2021: State Wise Provisional List Released; Check Full Details

JNV Class 11 provisional list: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has published the state-wise provisional list for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) for class 11. Candidates who have taken part in the lateral entry admission exam can check the JNV class 11 admissions 2021 list by visiting the official website of navodaya.gov.in. This time, the lists for Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana have been released.

A month ago, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti launched the state-wise Provisional List for other states. The exam conducting body has selected the students on the basis of their class 10 performance. Candidates who have been shortlisted will now have to appear for the medical examination and a 10-day orientation program run by their respective schools. Candidates can check the NVS Class 11 admissions list by following the below-mentioned steps and using the direct link given here - JNV class 11 admissions 2021 list.

Here's how to check the JNVST Class 11 provisional list for 2021

STEP 1: To check NVS Class 11 provisional list visit the official website, navodaya.gov.in.

STEP 2: On the homepage, click on the " JNV Class 11 Admissions 2021 Provisional List " link.

" link. STEP 3: Automatically a new PDF file will open with a state-wise list of selected candidates.

STEP 4: Save the PDF file to your computer.

STEP 5: Print the page and keep a hard copy for future reference.

Image: PTI