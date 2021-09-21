JNV Class 9 Admissions 2021: Registration Begins At Navodaya.gov.in, Check Direct Link

JNV Class 9 Admissions 2021: The registration process for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test has been started by Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya. The registration process has been started for lateral entry test. The registration test will be continued till October 31, 2021. Candidates who wish to take admission in Class 9 can now apply online. The application process should be completed through the official website of NVS on navodaya.gov.in.

On eligibility, official notification has been released. Candidates who are studying Class VIII during the Academic Session 2021-22 in one of the Govt./Govt. recognized schools of the district where the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya is functioning and where admission is sought, are eligible. Candidates can follow the simple steps to apply for the exam.

JNV Class 9 Admissions 2021: Steps to apply

Interested candidates should visit the official website of Navodaya Vidyalaya on navodaya.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on JNV Class 9 Admissions 2021 Test link

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to register themselves or login to the account

Candidates will have to complete and submit the application form by paying the application fees

Post submitting the details, candidates are advised to download the confirmation page

Candidates are also advised to keep a hard copy of the same for further need

Next year the selection test is scheduled to be conducted on Saturday, April 9, 2022. The exam will be conducted in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya of concerned district/any other centre allotted by NVS. The exam duration will be 150 minutes and candidates will have to fill the answers in OMR sheet.

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test For Class VI

Recently JNVST also released the admit cards for class 6 entrance examination. Students who have not downloaded their admit cards till now can check the official website navodaya.gov.in. The official notice mentioned that the examination will be held with proper COVID-19 protocols. Candidates are advised to read all the instructions carefully before going for exams. The notice says, "candidates should download their admit cards with the rescheduled date of the examination."

