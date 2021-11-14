Last Updated:

JNV Class 9 Admissions: Registration Deadline Extended Till Nov 30, Check Details Here

JNV Class 9 admissions 2021: The deadline to register for class IX admissions has been extended till Nov 30. Here's how to register. Check latest update

JNV

JNVST NVS Admissions 2021: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has extended the deadline to register for JNV Class 9 Admissions 2021.  As per the official announcement, the deadline to register for Class 9 admissions for lateral entry test ends on November 30, 2021. Earlier the deadline was November 15 which has now been extended due to unknown reasons. Interested and eligible candidates can get themselves registered on the official website of NVS on nvsadmissionclassnine.in.

To be noted that only those candidates who are studying Class 8 in one of the Govt./Govt. recognized schools of the district where the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya functions are eligible for admission in Class 9. Those who want to apply for JNV admissions are advised to follow these steps to register. The direct link to register has also been mentioned below.

JNV Class 9 Admissions 2021: Steps to register 

  • Candidates will have to visit the official site of Navodaya Vidyalaya on navodaya.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, candidates should click on JNV Class 9 Admissions 2021 test link
  • Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to register themselves or login to the account (in case they have already registered themselves)
  • Candidates should fill in the application form and pay the application fees. Once done, candidates should click on submit button
  • A confirmation page will be displayed on the screen, candidates should download the same
  • Candidates can also keep its hard copy for further need

The selection test for admission is scheduled to be conducted on April 9, 2022. It will be conducted in offline mode in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya of the concerned district/ any other centre allotted by NVS. Candidates, as well as parents, are advised to keep an eye on the official website for being updated about JNV Admissions for the year 2022.

JNVST Admissions 2022: Exam Pattern

  • NVS admission test duration will be 2 and a half hours, and the PwD students will get an additional 50 minutes.
  • The test will be based on objective-type questions, and the students will be provided with an OMR sheet to fill in their responses.
  • The test will be conducted in both Hindi and English language
  • The exam will be conducted for a total of three main subjects, including English (15 marks), Hindi (15 marks), Maths (35 marks), and Science (35 marks), which make a total of 100 marks
