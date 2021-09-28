Last Updated:

JNV Result 2021 For Class 6 & Provisional List For Class 11 Declared, Here's How To Check

JNV result 2021 for class 6 entrance test declared. The result links have been uploaded but are not activated yet. The direct links to check the same is here

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has announced the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) Results 2021 for Class 11 admissions on the official website. NVS Results 2021 for class 6 has not been activated yet. However, the provisional select list of candidates for class 11 has been made available now. For more details on NVS class 6 result and class 11 result, candidates should visit the official website navodaya.gov.in. The JNV Result 2021 Class 6, and provisional list for class 11 was uploaded on Monday, September 27, 2021. There is a possibility that students may not be able to check their class 6 results now as there is no official announcement for the same.

Students are hereby informed that the provisional select list for class 11 is for lateral entry or admissions. The list that has been released on Monday can be checked by students. Students from various regions can check for their names as per their regions. As per NVS rules, class 11 admissions will be done on the basis of student's performance in matric or class 10. JNV Class 6 was conducted on August 11, 2021. As per reports, more than 20 lakh candidates were deemed eligible for this exam, but there is still no clarity on how many appeared. NVS will also be releasing a list of cut-offs for various categories. 

JNVST Result 2021: Websites to check

  • cbseitms.in
  • navodaya.gov.in

JNV Class 6 Result 2021: Steps To Check

  • Students who took the entrance test should check the NVS result 2021 Class 6 by visiting the official website
  • On the homepage, candidates should click on ‘View JNVST Class 6 result 2021’ link
  • Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter the registration number and password
  • Candidates should then click on the 'Submit' button
  • The JNV Class 6 result 2021 will be displayed on the screen
  • Candidates should take a printout of the same for future use
  • Here is the direct link to check the result
