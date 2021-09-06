JNVST 2021: Class 6 Exam Rescheduled For 2 Districts In Madhya Pradesh; Check Details Here

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, NVS, has rescheduled Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test, JNVST 2021, for class 6 admission. According to the notice released by NVS, the exam of two districts of Madhya Pradesh has been rescheduled to September 29, 2021. Registered candidates who will be appearing for the entrance examination can visit the official website navodaya.gov.in for more details.

The official notice released by NVS states that the exam date has been rescheduled for the Shipur and Shivpur districts of Madhya Pradesh due to administrative reasons. JNVST 2021 admission test for the sixth standard was conducted on August 11, 2021. The COVID-19 guidelines were followed at the exam centre. Earlier, the exam was supposed to be conducted on May 16, 2021, but it got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2021 for admission of students to class vl for the session 2O2l-22, which was scheduled on 11.8'2021 is now rescheduled on 26.9.2021 (Sunday) only in the District Sheopur & Shivpuri of Madhya Pradesh due to administrative reasons. Registered candidates for Class VI JNVST 2O2l in respect of District Sheopur & District shivpuri may download the admit card from the Samiti website www.navodaya.gov.in.

Important Date

JNVST Class 6 exam for two MP districts will be held on September 29, 2021

JNVST 2021: Steps to download Admit Card

Registered candidates should go to the official website cbseitms.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link which reads 'Download Admit Card'

Candidates will be redirected to another window where they will have to enter their registration number and date of birth to download the hall ticket

the admit cards will be displayed on the screen, cross-check the details and download the admit card

Candidates should also take a printout of the same

The JNVST exam was conducted at 11,526 exam centres across India in 2021. Over 14 lakh students appeared for JNVST class 6 admission test. Out of this, the number of students who will be selected is nearly 47,000. Candidates should note that the JNVST selection test result for 2021 will also be announced soon on navodaya.gov.in. However, no official date has been announced as of now.

