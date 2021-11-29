JNVST 2022: Class 6 Admission Deadline Extended Till December 15; Check Details

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test 2022: An important notification has been released for students, informing them that the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) for class 6 would be conducted in the month of April 2022 and the last date to apply for the exam has been extended to December 15 by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, also known as NVS. Candidates can get all the details related to the examination on the official website of NVS and can also apply by visiting the official website - navodaya.gov.in. As per the official notice, earlier the last date to apply was November 30, 2021. The last date to apply has been extended for administrative reasons.

The selection test for Class 6 JNVST will be held in one phase. The selection will be based on the scores secured by candidates in the examination, which will carry 100 marks. The duration of the test will be 1 hour, the questions will be based on the objective type, and there will be three sections. The questions would include mental ability, arithmetic, and language tests. Check below how to apply.

JNVST 2022: Here's how to apply for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test

Step 1: To apply, visit the official website: navodaya.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT ONLINE APPLICATION FORM FOR CLASS VI JAWAHAR NAVODAYA VIDYALAYA SELECTION TEST 2022. The last date to apply is December 15, 2021.

Step 3: Now, you will be redirected to a new window.

Step 4: Candidates need to first register with their name, mobile number, email ID, and other details.

Step 5: Following this, candidates can fill out the application form.

Step 6: It is recommended that candidates take a printout of their copy of the application form for future use.

Image: Shutterstock