JNVST Class 6 Application Correction Window To Open From Dec 16

JNVST Application Correction 2021: The dates for the application correction window for class 6 admissions have been released by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS). As per the latest notice issued by the NVS, the application correction window for Class 6 will open on December 16 and close on December 17, at 12:00 pm. Candidates willing to make changes in the application form can do so by visiting the official website of NVS at - navodaya.gov.in.

According to the official website, students can make corrections only in specific sections such as names of the candidates for class VI JNVST 2022, Gender (Male/Female), Category (General/Obc/Sc/St), Area (Rural/Urban), Disability, And Medium Of Examination. Candidates who want to register for the JNVST Exam 2022 can do so before December 15 and after that, no application will be accepted. Check key details below.

JNVST Class 6 Application Correction: Check Important Date

Event Date Last date to register online December 15 Opening of JNVST Application Correction Window December 16 Closing of JNVST Application Correction Window December 17 JNV Selection Test for admission April 30, 2022, at 11.30 am

JNVST Class 6 Admissions: Eligibility criteria

To apply for the JNVST Examination 2022, candidates must not have been born before May 1, 2009, and after April 30, 2013.

As per the official notice, candidates must be studying for the whole of the academic session 2021-22 in a government/government-aided or other recognized school or a "B" certificate competency course at the National Institute of Open Schooling.

He/she should belong to the same district where he/she is seeking admission.

Image: PTI