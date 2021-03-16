JNVST Class 6th Exams 2021 Postponed, Selection Test To Be Held In May, June

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has postponed the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2021 for admission to Class 6th. The JNVST 2021 was initially scheduled to be held on April 10. As per the latest notice, the JNVST class 6th exams 2021 will be held in May and June.

"Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2021 for admission of students to Class VI for the Session 2021-22, which is scheduled on 10.4.2021, is rescheduled as given below due to administrative reasons," the official notice reads. READ | 3,169 students from JNV hostels across country return to respective destinations: HRD Min

The exams will be held in two sessions. The first session of JNVST 2021 will be held on May 16 for candidates in all States & UTs other than Mizoram. For candidates in the states of Mizoram, Meghalaya & Nagaland, the exam will be held on June 19.

JNVST 2021: Exam Pattern

The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test duration will be two-hour. The exam will be held from 11:30 am to 01:30 pm and will have three sections with only objective-type questions. There will be a total of 80 questions for 100 marks.

Mental ability Test 40 questions 50 marks 60 Minutes Arithmetic Test 20 questions 25 marks 30 Minutes Language Test 20 questions 25 marks 30 Minutes Total 80 questions 100 marks 2 hours

JNVST Result 2021

With the postponement of exams, a delay in JNVST class 6th result is also expected. Earlier, the JNVST class 6th result was scheduled to be announced in the month of June. The second session of the exam will be held on June 19 and hence, the result can be expected around a month later.

(Image Credit: PTI Photo)