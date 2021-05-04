Join Indian Navy 2021: Application Window For 2500 Posts Of SSR And AA To Close Tomorrow

Indian Navy had invited the online applications as part of its Indian Navy recruitment 2021. The application window for the 'Join Indian Navy 2021' recruitment drive is all set to close tomorrow. Indian Navy recruitment last date for SSR and AA posts is May 5, 2021. Interested and eligible candidates are advised to go to the official website for 'Join Indian Navy 2021' at joinindiannavy.gov.in and apply for the Artificer Apprentice (AA) and Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR) posts. Here is a look at everything you need to know about the Indian Navy SSR and Indian Navy AA recruitment drive.

Indian Navy recruitment last date

The application process for Join Indian Navy 2021 recruitment was started on April 26, 2021. The recruitment drive was to fill up a total of 2500 posts of Artificer Apprentice (AA) and Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR). Out of these total vacancies, 2000 posts are of Indian Navy SSR and 500 posts are of Indian Navy AA. As the Indian Navy recruitment, last date for these posts is tomorrow on May 5, candidates are advised to send in their Indian Navy application as soon as possible to avoid any last-minute problems. Indian Navy had also shared an official Facebook post to notify about the Indian Navy application window. The applications were invited only from unmarried male candidates. The official post read as, “The entry will be open from 26 April 2021 and the last date for submission of online application is 05 May 2021.” Here is a look at the post by the Indian Navy.

Eligibility criteria

Indian Navy SSR posts: A candidate should have passed their class 12 exam with 60% or more in aggregate. Maths, Physics and one of these subjects:- Chemistry/Biology/Computer Science should be compulsory in the class 12 exam from the Boards of School Education recognised by MHRD, Govt. of India. The age for SSR candidate should be between 17-20 years on the day of enrolment.

Indian Navy AA posts: A candidate should have passed 12th with Maths & Physics with at least one of these subjects: - Chemistry/Biology/Computer Science from the Boards of School Education recognised by MHRD, Govt. of India. The age for the Artificer Apprentice candidate should be between 17-20 years on the day of enrolment.

To apply for the posts, one needs to go to the official website for Join Indian Navy 2021 at joinindiannavy.gov.in and register themselves. After successful registration, the candidate will be able to apply for the SSR and AA posts. Candidates are advised to keep checking the above mentioned official website to know about all the latest updates and news related to the Indian Navy application and recruitment drive.

Image Credits: Join Indian Army website