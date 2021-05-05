Join Indian Navy 2021: Indian Navy Recruitment Last Date To Apply For SSR & AA Posts Today

Indian Navy has invited the applications to fill up its posts of Artificer Apprentice (AA) and Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR). Today is the Indian Navy recruitment last date to apply for the posts on the official website. Interested and eligible candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Join Indian Navy 2021 at joinindiannavy.gov.in and apply for the posts as today May 5 is the last date to apply for Indian Navy recruitment. Here is a look at everything you need to know about the Indian Navy SSR and Indian Navy AA recruitment.

Indian Navy recruitment last date to apply today

The application process for the Join Indian Navy 2021 recruitment was started on April 26, 2021. A total of 2500 posts of Artificer Apprentice (AA) and Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR) are on offer in the recruitment drive by the Indian Navy. Out of the 2500 posts, 2000 posts are of Indian Navy SSR and 500 posts are of Indian Navy AA. Candidates are advised to send in their Indian Navy application as soon as possible to avoid any last-minute problems. The Indian Navy had notified that May 5, 2021, will be the last date to send in the applications. Only unmarried male candidates are eligible to apply in the recruitment drive. Here is a look at the eligibility criteria for the two posts on offer.

Eligibiliity Criteria

Indian Navy SSR posts: A candidate should have passed their class 12 exam with 60% or more in aggregate. Maths, Physics and one of these subjects:- Chemistry/Biology/Computer Science should be compulsory in the class 12 exam from the Boards of School Education recognised by MHRD, Govt. of India. The age for SSR candidate should be between 17-20 years on the day of enrolment.

Indian Navy AA posts: A candidate should have passed 12th with Maths & Physics with at least one of these subjects: - Chemistry/Biology/Computer Science from the Boards of School Education recognised by MHRD, Govt. of India. The age for the Artificer Apprentice candidate should be between 17-20 years on the day of enrolment.

Candidates are advised to check the details about the posts and their eligibility on the official website of the Join Indian Navy 2021 at joinindiannavy.gov.in before applying. One needs to register themselves first on the above-mentioned website to apply for the posts. After the successful registration, a candidate will be able to send in their Indian Navy application for the SSR and AA post. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for any latest news and updates related to the Indian Navy SSR and Indian Navy AA posts.

