Join Indian Navy: Indian Navy Recruitment For SSR And AA Posts To Begin From April 26

The Indian Navy has recently released the official advertisement for Indian Navy Recruitment. The applications are invited to fill up the posts of Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR) and Artificer Apprentice (AA) posts. Candidates were eagerly waiting to get an update to Join Indian Navy.

The wait is now over as the recruitment drive is all set to begin from April 26, 2021. Candidates can apply online in the Indian Navy SSR and Indian Navy AA posts from this Monday. The applications should be done on the official website of the Indian Navy at www.joinindiannavy.gov.in. Here is a look at everything you need to know about the Indian Navy recruitment.

Indian Navy Recruitment: Applications begin from April 26

The Navy had earlier notified about the SSR and AA posts as part of its Indian Navy Recruitment. The applications in this recruitment drive are to be done in online mode at www.joinindiannavy.gov.in. Candidates should take note that only unmarried male candidates are eligible to apply for these posts. The applications are invited from eligible and interested male candidates who are willing to join the Indian Army. The Indian Navy has not yet announced the exact number of vacancies that are on offer in this SSR and AA recruitment. Last year, a total of 2700 vacancies were on offer out of which 2200 were for SSSR and 500 were for AA.

The application window will be starting from April 26 and the candidates can send in their applications till April 30, 2021. All the interested and eligible candidates are advised to apply to the recruitment drive as soon as possible to avoid any last-minute problems. The shortlisted candidates will be eligible for an online test. If a candidate qualifies in the online test, he will then be eligible for physical and medical tests. The dates of these exams will be later notified by the Indian Navy on its official website. Here is a look at the eligibility criteria for the posts and how to apply.

Eligibility Criteria

Indian Navy SSR

For the posts of Indian Navy SSR, a candidate should have passed their class 12 exam with 60% or more in aggregate. Maths, Physics and one of these subjects:- Chemistry/Biology/Computer Science should be compulsory in the class 12 exam from the Boards of School Education recognised by MHRD, Govt. of India. The age for SSR candidate should be between 17-20 years on the day of enrolment.

Indian Navy AA

For the post of Indian Navy AA a candidate should have passed 12th with Maths & Physics with at least one of these subjects: - Chemistry/Biology/Computer Science from the Boards of School Education recognised by MHRD, Govt. of India. The age for the Artificer Apprentice candidate should be between 17-20 years on the day of enrolment.

To apply for the posts, go to the official website to join Indian Navy at www.joinindiannavy.gov.in and go to the apply online section. Here, register yourself and then log in by using the credentials for the above-mentioned posts. For details like Indian Navy Salary for the posts, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Indian Navy.

Image Credits: Join Indian Army Website