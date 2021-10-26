JoSAA 2021: Verification Of Data To Be Done Today, Counselling Result To Be Out Tomorrow

JoSAA Counselling 2021 Update: Joint Seat Allocation Authority recently released the Mock Seat Allotment result on Friday, October 22, 2021. As per the schedule which has already been released, JoSAA reconciliation of data will be done on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. Along with the JoSAA reconciliation of data, the process of verification and validation of allocated seats will be completed today. Candidates who got themselves registered must know that the JoSAA Counselling result will be out on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. Candidates will be able to check the results post 10 am as it will be uploaded on the official website till then.

Candidates will have to visit the official website to check their result. The official website on which it will be uploaded is josaa.nic.in. The steps to check the results and also the important dates have been mentioned below.

JoSAA Registration and Counselling: Important dates

The online registration process for the candidates who have to appear for JEE Advanced 2021 AAT exam was started on October 22, 2021

The mock seat allocation second list was released on October 24, 2021

Candidate registration and choice filling for academic programs under JoSAA 2021 ended on October 25, 2021

Reconciliation of data, verification, and validation of allocated seats will be done on October 26, 2021

JoSAA counselling 2021 seat allotment result for round 1 will be out on October 27, 2021, at 10 am

The second round seat allotment result is scheduled to be released on November 1, 2021

JoSAA Counseling 2021: Steps to check JoSAA Counselling result

Candidates should visit the official website- josaa.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link related to the counselling result 2021

Candidates will be redirected to another window where they will have to log in with their credentials such as their application number and password.

After submitting the details, the result will be displayed on the screen

Candidates are advised to keep a copy of the result for future use

About JoSAA

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2021 has been set up by the Ministry of Education [erstwhile Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD)]. It aims to manage and regulate the joint seat allocation for admissions to 114 institutes for the academic year 2021-22. This includes 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 33 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs). Admission to all the academic programs offered by these Institutes will be made through a single platform.