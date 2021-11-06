Last Updated:

JoSAA 3rd Round Seat Allotment Result 2021 To Be Out Today: Here's How & When To Check

JoSAA 3rd Round Seat Allotment Result 2021 to be announced today. Candidates waiting for the same can check it by visiting the website & following these steps.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
JoSAA

Image: Pixabay


JoSAA Seat Allotment Result 2021 for the third round will be released today, 6 November 2021. All those students with allocated seats through Round 3 counselling will have to complete the online reporting process between November 7 and November 8. All candidates who are waiting for JoSAA Result will be able to check JoSAA 3rd Round Result after 5 pm on Saturday. They are advised to keep an eye on the official website: josaa.nic.in.

The deadline to respond to the query under JoSAA Round 3 counselling ends on 9 November 2021. The JoSAA 4th round seat allocation result is scheduled to be announced on 10 November 2021, at 5 pm. In order to check results, candidates should be ready with their application number, password, and security pin. The steps to check JoSAA 3rd Round Seat Allotment Result 2021 are mentioned below.

How to check JoSAA 3rd Round Seat Allotment Result 2021?

  • Candidates should visit the official website of Joint Seat Allocation Authority, JoSAA at josaa.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on ‘View Seat Allotment Result – Round 3’ link (to be noted that link will be activated after  5 pm)
  • Post being redirected to the login page, enter credentials such as application number, password, and security pin to log in
  • The JoSAA result will be displayed on the screen, check the same and download it for future reference
  • Candidates are also advised to take a printout for future reference

JoSAA had also released the opening and closing ranks as per Round 1 counselling. Candidates not allocated with any seat from JoSAA can exit from the seat allocation process till the 5th round. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website to be more updated about JoSAA 3rd Round Seat Allotment Result 2021.

