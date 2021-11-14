JoSAA 5th Round Seat Allotment Result To Be Released Today At 5 Pm

Joint Seat Allocation Authority will be releasing the JoSAA 5th round seat allotment result 2021 on Sunday, November 14, 2021. The result release date and time have also been announced. Governing authority has said that the result will be released in the second half at 5 pm. Registered candidates will be able to check the same on the official website – josaa.nic.in.

Candidates must know that post the release of JoSAA 5th Round Seat Allotment Result 2021, the admission process will begin. Candidates will have to complete the admission process, including payment of fees, online reporting, and other processes. The deadline to complete the admission process is November 17, 2021. The Counselling schedule which is there on the official website reads that a total of 6 rounds will be conducted by JoSAA for admissions to IITs and NITs. The step-by-step guide to download the result has been attached here as the direct link will only be activated after the results are released. Candidates may follow these steps to check the results online.

JoSAA 5th Round Seat Allotment Result 2021: Steps to check

Registered candidates will have to visit the official website of Joint Seat Allocation Authority – josaa.nic.in.

On the homepage, candidates should click on the link which reads, 'View Seat Allotment Result – Round 5.'

Candidates will then be redirected to the login page where they will have to enter their login credentials

Candidates will have to enter their JEE Main Application Number and Password to login.

The JoSAA 5th Round Seat Allotment Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should download and print a copy of the same for future references

Candidates should know that this is the last round of JoSAA Counselling in which they have the option to withdraw seats or admissions. This is the last stage where they can choose to exit from the counselling process. Hence, while proceeding with the admission process, they must familiarise themselves with the Freeze, Float, and Slide options. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website to stay updated.

JoSAA Counselling

Every year, JoSAA conducts counselling for the students who qualify JEE Main and JEE Advanced. Students are given admission to engineering courses through JoSAA counselling in Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and other Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs). Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website to be more updated about JoSAA counselling 2021. Candidates can also install "Sandes" mobile app on their smartphones with their registered mobile number to get all counselling-related OTP, messages, and letters.