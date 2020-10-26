JoSAA Counselling 2020: JoSAA Round 3 Seat Allotment To Be Released Soon

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority aka JoSAA is set to release the third seat allotment result on October 26. The result is expected to be out at 5 pm. Candidates can complete the online reporting, fees payment, document uploading process, as well as the submission of their response till October 28. The last date to respond to a query would, however, be till October 29, 5 pm, where the withdrawal of seats should also be done within that time period. All the candidates who registered for JoSAA counselling can now head to the authority’s official website and check the JoSAA allotment results on josaa.nic.in.

Earlier, the second allotment result was out on October 21 where candidates could complete the online reporting, fee payment, and documents uploading process before October 23 till 5 pm. However, the deadline for responding to queries was till October 24 at 5 pm. Read on to know steps to check JoSAA Round 3 seat allotment.

How to check JoSAA Round 3 seat allotment?

A candidate must first visit the official website at josaa.nic.in

On the website’s homepage, the candidate will be able to find an activated link that reads, ‘view seat allotment result of round-3’.

The students must then enter their admit card number and other login credentials to access the JoSAA counselling result for Round 3.

Once the student clicks on submit, JoSAA third allotment result 2020 will be uploaded on the screen

The candidate is advised to download it and also take out a print for future reference.

Here is the complete schedule of the JoSAA counselling 2020. Take a look.

JoSAA counselling result updates

The JoSAA 2020 is set up by the MHRD to regulate the joint seat allocation to 110 institutes of the country, which includes the 23 IITs, 31 NITs as well as other prestigious colleges as well. Earlier the JoSAA counselling seat allotment for 1st round was released on October 17, 2020, while the 2nd allotment result was released on October 21. According to the official statement issued by JoSAA on their website, there will be six rounds of seat allotment conducted in 2020. The Joint Seat Allocation Authority or JoSAA is currently conducting the counselling procedure for students aiming to attain admissions in engineering colleges. JoSAA counselling is based on the performance of the candidate in JEE Main 2020 as well as JEE Advanced 2020. In 2019, there were seven rounds but the rounds were reduced this year.

