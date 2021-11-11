Last Updated:

JoSAA Counselling 2021: CSAB Releases Notice For NIT Admission; Check Direct Link, Details

CSAB has released a notice for NIT admission on the official website. Candidates can check the notification highlights here.

JoSAA Counselling 2021

The Central Seat Allocation Board, also known as CSAB has recently released an important notice for the candidates who have been allotted seats through Joint Seat Allocation Authority, JoSAA Counselling 2021. CSAB Notice reads that the candidates with assigned seats from round 1 to round 6 will have to report online for admission to NIT+ institutes. These institutes include NITs, IIEST Shibpur, IIITs, GFTIs. To get more information about NIT, candidates can visit the official website of JoSAA that is josaa.nic.in.

All those candidates whose documents have been verified successfully in any of the rounds should pay attention. They will have to pay partial admission fees through the official link ‘ADMISSION AND PARTIAL FEE PAYMENT’. This year-round 4 seat allotment result was announced on November 10, 2021. 

JoSAA Counselling 2021: Instructions for candidates appearing in NIT admission

  • Post the declaration of Seat Allocation of JoSAA Round 6 on November 18, 2021, candidates with allotted seats will have to report online on JoSAA online portal, josaa.nic.in.
  • Candidates will have to deposit the seat acceptance fee and upload the required documents by November 19, 2021, till 5 pm.
  • The partial admission fee of Rs. 40,000/- for GEN, GEN-EWS, OBCNCL, and Rs. 20,000/- for SC, ST, PwD candidates will have to be paid through JoSAA online portal by November 24, 2021.
  • Candidates do not have to report physically at the allotted institute at this stage and those who have paid a partial admission fee will be eligible to participate in CSAB special rounds.

For more detailed information on JoSAA Counselling 2021 for NIT+ admission, candidates will have to go through the notice released by CSAB. Candidates must carefully read the special round brochure to participate in special rounds. In case of any issue related to JoSAA Counselling 2021, candidates can reach out to the Help Desk on working days.

