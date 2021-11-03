JoSAA Counselling 2021: Deadline To Complete Admission Process Ends Today

JoSAA counselling update: As per the schedule released by Joint Seat Allocation Authority, today is the last day to complete the admission process. To be noted that the JoSAA 2021 counselling is going on for those candidates who aspire to take admissions in IITs and NITs. The second seat allotment result has been released recently and candidates can check the same on the official website – josaa.nic.in.



All those candidates who find their names on the list will now have to complete the whole admission process. JoSAA 2021 admissions for second round can only be completed after paying the fees and uploading necessary documents. All the interested and eligible candidates should make sure to complete above mentioned steps by Wednesday, November 3, 2021.



If there is a case that anyone wants to wito it now. Candidates who want to withdraw their names should make sure to do it between November 2 and 5, 2021. The steps to check the round two seat allotment result have been mentioned below.

JoSAA Counselling 2021: Steps to check the Round 2 Result

STEP 1: In order to check Round 2 results, candidates must go to the official website of counselling – josaa.nic.in.

STEP 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Round 2 Seat Allotment results.'

STEP 3: On the redirected page, candidates will have to enter required credentials like JEE application number and password to log in

STEP 4: The JoSAA Counselling 2021 result for round 2 of seat allocation will be displayed on the screen.

STEP 5: Candidates should download and take a print of JoSAA result for future references.

About JoSAA

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2021 has been set up by the Ministry of Education [erstwhile Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD)]. It aims to manage and regulate the joint seat allocation for admissions to 114 institutes for the academic year 2021-22. This includes 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 33 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs). Admission to all the academic programs offered by these Institutes will be made through a single platform.