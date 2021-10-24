JoSAA Counselling 2021: Mock Seat Allotment Result II To Be Out Today, See Details

JoSAA mock seat allotment 2021: Joint Seat Allocation Authority Mock Seat Allotment 2 2021 will be declared on the official website on Sunday, October 24, 2021. Candidates must know that the result has been prepared on the basis of choice filled by candidates. They were asked to fill in their choices by October 23, 2021 (5 pm). The results can be checked on the official website once it is released at josaa.nic.in.

To be noted that the choice filling for academic programs as well as registration by candidates will end on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 5 pm. This week the Mock Seat Allotment 1 Result 2021 was also released by JoSAA on October 22, 2021. JoSAA Counselling 2021 began on October 16, 2021, for the admission of candidates to premier institutes such as IIITs, IITs, NITs, IIEST Shibpur, and others. The steps to download the JoSAA result have been attached here.

JoSAA Mock Seat Allotment: Important Dates

Mock Seat Allotment 2 result will be out on October 24, 2021, by the first half

The registration and Choice Filling process should be completed by October 25, 2021 (5 pm)

Candidate registration and choice filling for academic programs under JoSAA 2021 will end on October 25, 2021

Reconciliation of data, verification, and validation of allocated seats will be done on October 26, 2021

JoSAA counselling 2021 seat allotment result for round 1 will be out on October 27, 2021, at 10 am

Second round seat allotment result will be uploaded released on November 1, 2021

JoSAA Mock Seat Allotment 2 2021: How to download result

Candidates will have to go to the official website josaa.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the notification that mentions Mock Seat Allotment 2 based on Choice Filling Data Collected at 00:00 hours October 23, 2021

Candidates will be redirected to another window where they will have to login with their credentials such as JEE Main Application Number, Password, and Security Pin.

The result will be displayed on the screen

Candidates are advised to keep a copy of the result for future reference

In order to accept the allotted seats, candidates will have to upload all necessary documents. They will also have to also pay the acceptance fee to confirm their seat. Candidates must know that reconciliation of data, verification of seats, and the validation of the allotted seats will be conducted on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. Candidates should also keep a check on the official website for more updates.