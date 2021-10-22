JoSAA Counselling 2021: Mock Seat Allotment Result To Be Out At 10 Am Today

JoSAA Counselling 2021: Joint Seat Allocation Authority Counselling 2021 was started last week on October 16 post declaration of Joint Entrance Examination Result 2021. All the candidates who registered themselves for the counselling procedure are hereby informed that the Mock Seat Allotment-1 will be declared on Friday, October 22, 2021. All those registered students will be able to check their result from josaa.nic.in. The steps to check the results and also the important dates have been mentioned below.

To be noted that the mock seat allotment will be displayed on the basis of the choices that candidates had filled. Candidates were allowed to fill their choice by October 21, 2021 (5 pm). The date and time of mock seat allotment result have been mentioned below.

JoSAA Counseling 2021: Date and Time

Mock Seat Allotment Result 2021 to be released on October 22 in the first half at 10 am

JoSAA Registration and Counselling: Important dates

The online registration process for the candidates who have to appear for JEE Advanced 2021 AAT exam will begin on October 22, 2021

The Mock seta allocation second list will be released on October 24, 2021

Candidate registration and choice filling for academic programs under JoSAA 2021 will end on October 25, 2021

Reconciliation of data, verification and validation of allocated seats will be done on October 26, 2021

JoSAA counselling 2021 seat allotment result for round 1 will be out on October 27, 2021, at 10 am

Second round seat allotment result will be uploaded released on November 1, 2021

JoSAA Counseling 2021: How to Check Mock Seat Allotment Result

Candidates should visit the official website- josaa.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link related to Mock Seat Allotment Result 2021

Candidates will be redirected to another window where they will have to log in with their credentials such as their application number and password.

After submitting the details, the result will be displayed on the screen

Candidates are advised to keep a copy of the result for future use

What is mock seat allotment?

Candidates must know that the mock seat allotment is conducted in order to give candidates an idea about the institute and stream where they would secure admission. It is done on the basis of the ranks obtained by them. Registered candidates can also check the seat matrix on the official website by selecting the institute's name and program. Mock seat allocation second list will be based on the choices filled by students on October 23, 2021, till 5 pm. The choice filling and registration procedure under JoSAA for admission of candidates to premier institutes such as IITs, IIITs, NITs, IIEST Silchar, and others would end on October 25, 2021. After the allocation of seat is done, candidates have to pay the fee, upload necessary documents on the official website.

About JoSAA

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2021 has been set up by the Ministry of Education [erstwhile Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD)] to manage and regulate the joint seat allocation for admissions to 114 institutes for the academic year 2021-22. This includes 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 33 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs). Admission to all the academic programs offered by these Institutes will be made through a single platform.