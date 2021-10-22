JoSAA Counselling 2021: Mock Seat Allotment Result To Be Out At 10 Am Today

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
JoSAA Counselling 2021: Joint Seat Allocation Authority Counselling 2021 was started last week on October 16 post declaration of Joint Entrance Examination Result 2021. All the candidates who registered themselves for the counselling procedure are hereby informed that the Mock Seat Allotment-1 will be declared on Friday, October 22, 2021. All those registered students will be able to check their result from josaa.nic.in. The steps to check the results and also the important dates have been mentioned below.
To be noted that the mock seat allotment will be displayed on the basis of the choices that candidates had filled. Candidates were allowed to fill their choice by October 21, 2021 (5 pm). The date and time of mock seat allotment result have been mentioned below.
Candidates must know that the mock seat allotment is conducted in order to give candidates an idea about the institute and stream where they would secure admission. It is done on the basis of the ranks obtained by them. Registered candidates can also check the seat matrix on the official website by selecting the institute's name and program. Mock seat allocation second list will be based on the choices filled by students on October 23, 2021, till 5 pm. The choice filling and registration procedure under JoSAA for admission of candidates to premier institutes such as IITs, IIITs, NITs, IIEST Silchar, and others would end on October 25, 2021. After the allocation of seat is done, candidates have to pay the fee, upload necessary documents on the official website.
The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2021 has been set up by the Ministry of Education [erstwhile Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD)] to manage and regulate the joint seat allocation for admissions to 114 institutes for the academic year 2021-22. This includes 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 33 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs). Admission to all the academic programs offered by these Institutes will be made through a single platform.