JoSAA Counselling 2021: Mock Test Allotment Result Declared, Here's Direct Link To Check

JoSAA Counselling registration 2021: The JoSAA Mock Seat Allotment-1 has been declared on Friday, October 22, 2021. All registered students can now check their results from the official website josaa.nic.in. The steps to check the results and also the important dates have been mentioned below. It is to be noted that the mock seat allotment has been done on the basis of the choices that candidates had filled. Candidates were told to fill their choices by October 21, 2021 (5 pm).

JoSAA Registration and Counselling: Important dates

Mock Seat Allotment Result 2021 has been released on October 22 in the first half

The online registration process for the candidates who have to appear for JEE Advanced 2021 AAT exam will begin on October 22, 2021

The mock seta allocation second list will be released on October 24, 2021

Candidate registration and choice filling for academic programs under JoSAA 2021 will end on October 25, 2021

Reconciliation of data, verification, and validation of allocated seats will be done on October 26, 2021

JoSAA counselling 2021 seat allotment result for round 1 will be out on October 27, 2021, at 10 am

Second round seat allotment result will be uploaded released on November 1, 2021

JoSAA Counseling 2021: Steps to Check Mock Seat Allotment Result

Candidates should visit the official website- josaa.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link related to Mock Seat Allotment Result 2021

Candidates will be redirected to another window where they will have to log in with their credentials such as their application number and password.

After submitting the details, the result will be displayed on the screen

Candidates are advised to keep a copy of the result for future use

Here is the direct link to check the same

About mock seat allotment

The mock seat allotment is conducted in order to give candidates an idea about the institute and stream where they would secure admission. It is done on the basis of the ranks obtained by them. Registered candidates can also check the seat matrix on the official website by selecting the institute's name and program. Mock seat allocation second list will be based on the choices filled by students on October 23, 2021, till 5 pm.