JoSAA Counselling 2021: Portal To Upload Documents & Complete Payment Process Opens Today

JoSAA Counselling 2021: Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) on Monday, November 15 released the fifth round seat allotment list. Since the JoSAA result has been released, now in the next step, candidates will be required to upload the required documents. As per the schedule, the JoSAA document upload portal has been opened on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. Along with uploading documents, candidates will also have to complete the payment process.

Those candidates who have not checked the results yet can check the same by following the steps mentioned here. In order to check results, they should be ready with details such as JEE Main or Advanced application numbers and passwords. The direct link to check results has also been attached below.

JoSAA Round 5 result 2021: Steps to check

STEP 1: Candidates will have to visit the JoSAA official website - josaa. nic. in

STEP 2: On the homepage, click on the link which reads ‘View Seat Allotment Result - Round 5’ link

STEP 3: Post clicking on the link, candidates will be redirected to a new login page

STEP 4: In the empty columns, key in JEE Main or JEE Advanced application number and password

STEP 5: Click on the 'Login' link and the JoSAA's fifth-round seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen

STEP 6: Candidates are advised to take a screenshot or printout for future reference

Here is the direct link to check the JoSAA Round 5 result 2021

JoSAA Counselling 2021

Those candidates who have qualified for the JEE Main and JEE Advanced will be eligible to take admission into engineering courses through the JoSAA counselling. The colleges that are participating in JoSAA seat allotment include, Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and other Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs). Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for being updated about JoSAA counseling 2021. Candidates can also install the "Sandes" mobile app on their smartphones with their registered mobile number to get all counseling-related OTP, messages, and letters.