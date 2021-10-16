JoSAA Counselling 2021: Registration Window Opens Today; Here's How To Register

Joint Seat Allocation Authority has opened the window for online registration and choice filling for admission to undergraduate courses. As per the counselling schedule released on October 11, JoSAA registration was s scheduled to start on October 16, 2021. Candidates can check the steps to register and can also check the other important dates here.

JoSAA Registration and Counselling: Important dates

The online registration process for the candidates who have to appear for JEE Advanced 2021 AAT exam will begin on October 22, 2021

The second list will be released on October 24, 2021

Candidate registration and choice filling for academic programs under JoSAA 2021 will end on October 25, 2021

Reconciliation of data, verification and validation of allocated seats will be done on October 26, 2021

JoSAA counselling 2021 seat allotment result for round 1 will be out on October 27, 2021, at 10 am

Second round seat allotment result will be uploaded released on November 1, 2021Engineering admissions 2021: Seat matrix

JoSSA said, "Candidates whose seat has been confirmed by JoSAA can withdraw from the seat allocation process starting from the 2nd round and up to the 5th round of seat allocation before the last round of seat allocation."

Steps to register for JoSAA counselling 2021

Step 1: Candidates should visit the official website of JoSAA – josaa.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the new registration link

Step 3: Key in all the details required in the given fields.

Step 4: Complete the JoSAA 2021 choice filling step

Step 5: Review and lock all the choices filled in the JoSAA registration form.

About JoSAA

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2021 has been set up by the Ministry of Education [erstwhile Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD)] to manage and regulate the joint seat allocation for admissions to 114 institutes for the academic year 2021-22. This includes 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 33 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs). Admission to all the academic programs offered by these Institutes will be made through a single platform.

