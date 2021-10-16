Last Updated:

JoSAA Counselling 2021: Registration Window Opens Today; Here's How To Register

JoSAA Counselling 2021 registration process has been started today. Candidates will be able to register for JoSAA Counselling online now.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
JoSAA

Image: PTI


Joint Seat Allocation Authority has opened the window for online registration and choice filling for admission to undergraduate courses. As per the counselling schedule released on October 11, JoSAA registration was s scheduled to start on October 16, 2021. Candidates can check the steps to register and can also check the other important dates here.

JoSAA Registration and Counselling: Important dates

  • The online registration process for the candidates who have to appear for JEE Advanced 2021 AAT exam will begin on October 22, 2021
  • The second list will be released on October 24, 2021
  • Candidate registration and choice filling for academic programs under JoSAA 2021 will end on October 25, 2021
  • Reconciliation of data, verification and validation of allocated seats will be done on October 26, 2021
  • JoSAA counselling 2021 seat allotment result for round 1 will be out on October 27, 2021, at 10 am
  • Second round seat allotment result will be uploaded released on November 1, 2021Engineering admissions 2021: Seat matrix

JoSSA said, "Candidates whose seat has been confirmed by JoSAA can withdraw from the seat allocation process starting from the 2nd round and up to the 5th round of seat allocation before the last round of seat allocation."

Steps to register for JoSAA counselling 2021 

  • Step 1: Candidates should visit the official website of JoSAA – josaa.nic.in.
  • Step 2:  On the homepage, go to the new registration link
  • Step 3: Key in all the details required in the given fields.
  • Step 4: Complete the JoSAA 2021 choice filling step
  • Step 5: Review and lock all the choices filled in the JoSAA registration form.

About JoSAA

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2021 has been set up by the Ministry of Education [erstwhile Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD)] to manage and regulate the joint seat allocation for admissions to 114 institutes for the academic year 2021-22. This includes 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 33 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs). Admission to all the academic programs offered by these Institutes will be made through a single platform.

Image: PTI

READ | JoSAA Counselling 2020: JoSAA Round 3 seat allotment is declared now!
READ | JoSAA Counselling 2020: JoSAA Round 5 Seat Allotment list to be released soon
READ | JoSAA Counselling 2020: JoSAA Round 5 seat allotment list declared now!
READ | JoSAA Counselling 2020 seat allotment is complete; admissions to start today
READ | JoSAA Counselling 2021: Registration window to open on October 16, here's how to register
Tags: JoSAA, jossa registration, JoSAA Counselling 2021
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND