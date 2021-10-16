JoSAA Counselling 2021: Registration Window Opens Today; Here's How To Register

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Joint Seat Allocation Authority has opened the window for online registration and choice filling for admission to undergraduate courses. As per the counselling schedule released on October 11, JoSAA registration was s scheduled to start on October 16, 2021. Candidates can check the steps to register and can also check the other important dates here.
JoSSA said, "Candidates whose seat has been confirmed by JoSAA can withdraw from the seat allocation process starting from the 2nd round and up to the 5th round of seat allocation before the last round of seat allocation."
The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2021 has been set up by the Ministry of Education [erstwhile Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD)] to manage and regulate the joint seat allocation for admissions to 114 institutes for the academic year 2021-22. This includes 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 33 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs). Admission to all the academic programs offered by these Institutes will be made through a single platform.