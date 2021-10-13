Last Updated:

JoSAA Counselling 2021: Registration Window To Open On October 16, Here's How To Register

JoSAA Counselling 2021 registration process will begin on October 16. Candidates will be able to register for JoSAA Counselling online. Check full details here.

JoSAA counselling

Joint Seat Allocation Authority will soon begin the registration process for JoSAA Counselling 2021. As per the JoSAA 2021 counselling schedule that was released on October 11. the registration process will begin on October 16. The online registration process for the candidates who will appear for JEE Advanced 2021 AAT exam will begin on October 22. The detailed schedule can be checked on the official website- josaa.nic.in. 

JoSAA will also release the JoSAA counselling 2021 seat allotment result for round 1 on October 27. However, the second round seat allotment result will be uploaded released on November 1. The applicants who are qualified can complete the JoSAA counselling registration process from October 16 onwards. Candidates can follow the steps given below to register for JoSAA counselling 2021

How to register for JoSAA counselling 2021 

  • Step 1: Visit the official website of JoSAA – josaa.nic.in.
  • Step 2:  Go to the new registration link
  • Step 3: Key in all the details required in the given fields.
  • Step 4: Complete the JoSAA 2021 choice filling step
  • Step 5: Review and lock all the choices filled in the JoSAA registration form.

 

