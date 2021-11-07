JoSAA Counselling 2021 Result For Third Round Out, Click On Direct Link To Check The Same

JoSAA Seat Allotment Result 2021 for the third round has been released on Saturday, November 6, 2021. All those students with allocated seats through Round 3 counselling are now supposed to complete the online reporting process between November 7 and November 8, 2021. All those candidates who were waiting to check JoSAA Counselling 2021 can do it now on the official website. The official website on which results have been uploaded is josaa.nic.in. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below or can click on the direct links to view the results.

Candidates must remember that the deadline to respond to the query under JoSAA Round 3 counselling ends on 9 November 2021. The JoSAA 4th round seat allocation result is scheduled to be announced on 10 November 2021, at 5 pm. In order to check results, candidates will be required to key their JEE Main or JEE Advanced application numbers and passwords login and check the admission status.

How To Check JoSAA Round 3 Seat Allotment Result

Candidates should visit the official website of Joint Seat Allocation Authority, JoSAA at josaa.nic.in On the homepage, click on ‘View Seat Allotment Result – Round 3’ link Post being redirected to the login page, enter credentials such as application number, password, and security pin to log in The JoSAA result will be displayed on the screen, check the same and download it for future reference Candidates are also advised to take a printout for future reference

Here is the direct link to check JoSAA results

JoSAA conducts counselling for the students who qualified JEE Main and JEE Advanced. Students are given admission to engineering courses through JoSAA counselling in Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and other Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs) JoSAA had also released the opening and closing ranks as per Round 1 counselling. Candidates not allocated with any seat from JoSAA can exit from the seat allocation process till the 5th round. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website to be more updated about JoSAA counselling 2021.