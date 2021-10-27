JoSAA Counselling 2021 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Declared; Here's Direct Link

JoSAA Counselling result 2021: The Round 1 Seat Allotment Result of the Joint Seat Allotment Authority (JoSAA) has been released. The JoSAA Counselling procedure 2021 is underway for admission to IITs and NITs. Candidates who took part in the examination can check the result by visiting the official website - josaa.nic.in. Candidates must note that on the official website, three options are also available. Freeze, Float, and Slide options that will be available for seat acceptance. The registration procedure for JoSAA Counselling 2021 registration started on October 16, 2021. Notably, the seats allotted to the candidates are the final ones and later on, there can be no changes.

JoSAA 2021 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: Direct Link

To check JoSAA Counselling Result, it is recommended that candidates must follow the below given step-by-step procedure and use the direct link giver here - JoSAA Counselling Seat Allotment Result 2021 (CLICK HERE)

JoSAA Counselling Seat Allotment Result 2021: Here's how to check the Round 1 Result

STEP 1: To check Round 1 results, candidates must go to the official website of counselling – josaa.nic.in.

STEP 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Round 1 Seat Allotment results.'

STEP 3: Alternatively, candidates can also click use the direct link given here to check JoSAA Counselling 2021 round 1 result.

STEP 4: Enter your credentials to log in like JEE Main application Number and Password.

STEP 5: Your Josaa Counselling 2021 result for round 1 of seat allocation will appear on the screen.

STEP 6: Download and take a print of JoSAA result for future references.

Image: Shutterstock