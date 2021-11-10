JoSAA Counselling 2021: Round-4 Seat Allotment Results Declared

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has on Wednesday published the results for the fourth round of seat allotment results 2021 for JEE Advanced and JEE Main counselling. The official website were the JoSAA seat allotment results have been published is josaa.nic.in. Candidates will have to log in using their application numbers and passwords of JEE Main or JEE Advanced to check their admission status.

Candidates who have been shortlisted in the JoSAA fourth round of seat allotment now have to report online for admission and pay the admission fee on November 11-12. The fourth round of JoSAA seat allotment list will be prepared on the basis of the merit of the students and the options entered by them in the online application, and availability of seats. See how to check the JoSAA Seat Allotment Result online.

How to check JoSAA Round-4 Seat Allotment Result 2021

Candidates must visit the JoSAA counselling website -- josaa.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the ‘View Seat Allotment Result - Round 4’ link

Log in using the JEE Main or Advanced application number and password and submit

Your JoSAA 4th round seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout.

JoSAA Counselling

Every year, JoSAA conducts counselling for the students who qualify JEE Main and JEE Advanced. Students are given admission to engineering courses through JoSAA counselling in Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and other Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs) JoSAA had also released the opening and closing ranks as per Round 1 counselling. Candidates not allocated with any seat from JoSAA can exit from the seat allocation process till the 5th round. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website to be more updated about JoSAA counselling 2021. Candidates can also install "Sandes" mobile app on their smart phones with their registered mobile number to get all counselling related OTP, messages and letters.