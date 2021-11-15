Last Updated:

JoSAA Counselling 2021: Round 5 Seat Allotment Result Announced

JoSAA Counselling 2021: The fifth round seat allotment list of Joint Seat Allocation Authority has been announced on the official website - josaa.nic.in.

JoSAA Counselling 2021: The fifth round seat allotment list of Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has been announced on the official website - josaa.nic.in. Candidates who want to check JoSAA round 5 results will require to fill in details such as, JEE Main or Advanced application numbers and passwords. Candidates are mandatorily required to appear for the online reporting and complete the payment along with uploading all the required documents on the JoSAA portal from tomorrow, November 16.

Candidates must note who have qualified for the JEE Main and JEE Advanced will be eligible to take admission into engineering courses through the JoSAA counselling. The colleges which are going to participate in the JoSAA seat allotment will include, Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and other Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs). It is recommended that candidates must use the below-mentioned steps and click on the direct link given here - JoSAA Counselling 2021 Round 5 result (CLICK HERE).

JoSAA Round 5 result: Here's how to check JoSAA Round 5 Seat Allotment Result

  • STEP 1: Visit the JoSAA official website - josaa. nic. in
  • STEP 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘View Seat Allotment Result - Round 5’ link
  • STEP 3: Automatically, candidates would be redirected to a new login page.
  • STEP 4: Key in JEE Main or JEE Advanced application number and password.
  • STEP 5: Click on the 'Login' link and check JoSAA's fifth-round seat allotment result.
  • STEP 6: Take a screenshot or printout for future reference.

