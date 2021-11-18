JoSAA Counselling 2021: Round 6 Seat Allotment Result To Be Out Today, Here's How To Check

JoSAA Counselling 2021: Joint Seat Allocation Authority will be releasing the sixth round of seat allotment result on Thursday, November 18, 2021. This is the last round for admissions to IITs. Since it is the last round, candidates will not be given the option of exiting from the counselling process. The result release date and time has been announced by JoSAA and can be checked here. Candidates will have to visit the official website josaa.nic.in as result link will be activated on the same.

JoSAA 6th round of seat allotment result: Date and Time

The result will be out on Thursday, November 18, 2021

The result will be released on the official website at 8 pm

Candidates must know that even if this will be the last round for admissions to IITs, a special round of admission for NIT+ system will also be conducted. This round will begin on November 20 and will continue till November 24, 2021. Eligible candidates will be given time of 48 hours to complete the admission process in this round. In these two days time, they will have to report online, pay the fee, upload documents and complete other admission steps. The steps to check results have been attached below.

JoSAA Counselling 2021: Steps to check 6th round Seat Allotment result

For checking the final seat allocation result, candidates will have to visit the official website of Joint Seat Allocation Authority – josaa.nic.in.

On the Homepage, scroll down and click on the link that reads, 'View Seat Allotment Result – Round 6.'

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to log in by entering their JEE Main application number and password

The 6th Round Seat Allotment Result 2021 for admissions to IITs will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should download and print a copy of it for future references

About JoSAA

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2021 has been set up by the Ministry of Education [erstwhile Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD)]. It aims to manage and regulate the joint seat allocation for admissions to 114 institutes for the academic year 2021-22. This includes 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 33 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs). Admission to all the academic programs offered by these Institutes will be made through a single platform. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website so as to be updated about the counselling announcements.