JoSAA Counselling Registration 2021 And Choice Filling Window Closing Today

JoSAA Counselling 2021: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will end the registration and choice filling window today for the first round of counselling. Candidates who have clear JEE Main and JEE Advanced 2021 can apply for admissions under NIT+ and JEE Systems as per their eligibility. This can be done online by visiting the official website josaa.nic.in.

JoSAA Counselling 2021

JoSAA has already released the second mock allotment list on its official website. Candidates can check the list online by visiting the official website. It must be noted that the mock allotment list does not mean that the candidates have been allotted seats. The first allotment list will be released on October 27 which will be used for admissions.

Direct link for JoSAA Counselling registration and choice filling

The candidates who will be selected will have to report for online admissions between October 27 and 30. Candidates will have to upload the documents and pay the admission fee before this deadline. The second round of counselling will begin on November 1. Candidates who have been allotted seats in the first round of counselling must accept the seats by uploading their required documents like educational certificates, caste certificates etc. They will then have to pay the seat acceptance fee before the deadline. They should also take a printout of the final locked choices as it will be required during reporting.

Those who want to withdraw their seats can do so from the second round up to the fifth round of seat allocation. After the JoSAA counselling process is concluded, the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) will conduct two special vacant seat filling rounds for the NIT+ system. Candidates are advised to visit csab.nic.in for regular updates.