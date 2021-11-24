JoSAA NIT+ Admission: Deadline To Pay Partial Admission Fee Ends Today

JoSAA Counselling 2021: All the candidates who have been allotted seats in Round 1 to 6 had to report for provisional admission. For provisional admission candidates have to pay the partial admission fee. The deadline to pay the partial admission fee through JoSAA portal ends on November 24, 2021. It was started on November 20, 2021. All candidates who have not paid the amount yet should make sure to do it by Wednesday. Along with paying the fee, candidates have to they will have to upload documents and complete other admission steps.

Joint Seat Allocation Authority on November 18 released the sixth round of seat allotment result. It was for the last round for admissions to IITs. After the release of results, candidates had to proceed with the admission process. According to an official statement issued by the seat allotment board, this year's Joint Seat Allotment Authority, JoSAA NIT + Admission will be held by the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB). Eligible candidates can apply for admissions by visiting the official website - csab.nic. The application procedure for a course like NITs, IITs, and other GFTIs will begin on November 28, 2021. To know that students will be able to participate in these special rounds only after vacancies or seats are left.

How to complete admission process

Eligible candidates will have to go to josaa.nic.in

On the homepage click on the link which reads, "Pay partial admission fee for NIT+ system

Candidates will be redirected to login window where they will have to enter JEE(Main) Application Number, Password, Security Pin (Case Sensitive), and Security Pin and click on login

Post logging in, the NIT Admission window will open, fill details, upload document, and pay fee

Post submitting take a screenshot of the same

Here is the direct link to complete the admission process

About JoSAA

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2021 has been set up by the Ministry of Education [erstwhile Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD)]. It aims to manage and regulate the joint seat allocation for admissions to 114 institutes for the academic year 2021-22. This includes 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 33 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs). Admission to all the academic programs offered by these Institutes will be made through a single platform. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website so as to be updated about the counselling announcements.