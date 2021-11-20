JoSAA NIT+ Admissions 2021: CSAB To Begin Registration From Nov 28; Check Important Dates

JoSAA NIT +Admissions 2021: According to an official statement issued by the seat allotment board, this year's Joint Seat Allotment Authority, JoSAA NIT + Admission will be held by the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB). Eligible candidates can apply for admissions by visiting the official website - csab.nic. The application procedure for a course like NITs, IITs, and other GFTIs will begin on November 28, 2021.

Candidates who are waiting for admissions must note that the JoSAA NIT+ Admissions 2021 will only commence after the completion of all rounds of JoSAA Counselling 2021. Students would be able to participate in these special rounds only after vacancies or seats are left. According to the official notice, depending on the remaining seat, the board will conduct a total of two special rounds. Candidates willing to take admission in NITs, IITs, and other GFTIs must follow the below-given schedule. Candidates will also be able to use the options of freezing, floating, and sliding that is available in these rounds, and they must use them accordingly.

JoSAA NIT Admissions 2021: Complete schedule for Special rounds by CSAB

Date Event November 27, 2021 List of vacancies after JoSAA rounds will declared November 28, 2021 Registration, Payment of Participation/Processing Fee, and Choice Filling begins November 30, 2021 Last date for Registration, Payment of Participation/Processing Fee, and Choice Filling December 2, 2021 Seat Allotment Result - Special Round 1 December 2 to 4, 2021 Admission process (Online reporting etc.) for Special Round 1 December 7, 2021 Seat Allotment Result - Special Round 2 December 7 to 9, 2021 Admission process (Online reporting etc.) for Special Round 2 December 7 to 13, 2021 Reporting at allotted institutes after JoSAA 6th round and CSAB Special Rounds

Image: Shutterstock