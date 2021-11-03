JoSAA Opening And Closing Ranks Announced, Here's How To Check

JoSAA result 2021: Joint Seat Allocation Authority has released the JoSAA Round 1 Cut off 2021 on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. All those candidates who had participated in the first round counselling and were waiting for ranks can check it now. Candidates can check the opening and closing ranks as per the allotment. For more information related to JoSAA counselling, candidates may visit the official website, josaa.nic.in.

This year the first round seat allotment results were released on the official website on October 27, 2021. JoSAA Round 1 opening and closing ranks for all the programmes at the participating institutions can be accessed now. Along with it, previous year cut-offs have also been released. Candidates can check the JoSAA Round 1 Cut off 2021 by clicking on the direct link mentioned below. Candidates will have to register through the official portal to obtain seats in subsequent rounds in any of the IITs, NITs, IIEST, IIITs, and Other-GFTIs. Here are the steps that need to be followed to download JoSAA Round 1 Cut off 2021.

JoSAA Round 1 Cut off 2021: Steps to check JoSAA opening and closing ranks

To check the JoSAA ranks, candidates should visit the official website of Joint Seat Allocation Authority, josaa.nic.in.

On the homepage, visit the ‘Additional Links’ section. (Section can be found on the left hand side on the homepage)

Click on the link which mentions - OR-CR in 2021 or on the direct link - JoSAA Round 1 opening and closing ranks.

After being redirected to another page, enter the round number, institute type, institute name, and academic program.

Candidates should then click on ‘submit’ and check JoSAA Round 1 Cut off 2021

Here is the direct link to check opening and closing ranks

Candidates must know that round 2 seat allocation result was declared on November 1, 2021. Whereas, round 3 results are scheduled to be announced on November 6, 2021. Candidates who have confirmed seats and now want to withdraw their names can do it now. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website to be more updated about the JoSAA Counselling 2021.