JPSC CCS PT Result 2021: JPSC Declares Civil Services Prelims Result, Here's How To Check

JPSC civil services result 2021: Jharkhand Public Service Commission has declared the JPSC Result 2021. The result which has been declared is for the Prelims exam and all those candidates who were waiting for JPSC prelims result 2021 can check it now. The result for PT exam can be checked on the official website – jpsc.gov.in.

JPSC Result 2021: Steps to check Prelims result

In order to check jpsc civil services result 2021, candidates must visit the official website of the Commission – jpsc.gov.in.

On the Homepage, click on the notification that reads, 'Combined Civil Services PT Examination Result.'

A new page would open with PDF file which will have jpsc prelims result 2021

Candidates should download the file and scroll through it to find their Roll Number.

Candidates can also take its printout for future reference

JPSC Result 2021 has been released category-wise. The number of candidates shortlisted from each category are – BC (244), EBC (401), EWS (305), SC (389), ST (1057), and UNR (1897). to be noted that only those who clear this round, will be allowed to appear for the Mains exam. Candidates are advised to keep a check here for updates on Mains exam and JPSC Result 2021. Through this exam/competition, the JPSC will select and recommend candidates for appointment to a total of 245 positions.

JPSC civil services prelims result 2021

Candidates must know that the JPSC civil services prelims result is provisional in nature. It is provisional as the result is subject to candidates meeting the eligibility criteria. This year the JPSC got postponed once too. Earlier it was scheduled to be held on September 12 which was finally held on September 19, 2021 across various exam centres. The result for over 5.5 lakh candidates has been released in the form of a PDF file. The PDF file has the Roll Numbers of candidates.