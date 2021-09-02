JPSC Civil Services Prelims 2021 Exam To Be Held On Sept 19, Check Revised Schedule Here

Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released the revised schedule for conducting the JPSC civil services preliminary exam 2021. The JPSC civil services prelims exam was earlier scheduled to be held on September 12. The exam will now be held on September 19.

As per the revised schedule, the JPSC prelims admit cards will be released on September 4, 2021. Candidates will be able to download their hall ticket by visiting the official website- jpsc.gov.in. The JPSC prelims exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift of the exam will be held between 10 am and 12 noon. The second shift of the exam will be held between 2 pm and 4 pm. The exam for General Studies paper 1 will be held in the morning shift while the GS Paper 2 exam will be held in the second shift.

JPSC prelims exam admit card, list of rejected applicants, attendance sheet and instructions for the exam day will be released by JPSC on September 4 at 12 noon. Candidates will have to visit the official as mentioned above and check the same online.

JPSC civil services prelims exam

The Jharkhand Public Service Commission released the official notification for the combined civil services exam 2021 in the month of February, 2021. A total of 245 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment exam. Out of the total vacancies, 44 vacancies are for Deputy Collector post, 40 for Police Sub Inspector post, 16 for District Coordinator post, 2 each for Jail Superintendent and Assistant Director posts, 65 for Assistant Municipal Commissioner post, 41 for Jharkhand Education Service II, 10 for Junior Registrar post, 6 for Assistant Registrar post, 9 for Planning officer post, and 17 for Probation Officer post.