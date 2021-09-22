JPSC Civil Services Prelims Answer Key 2021 Released, Here's Direct Link

Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released the provisional answer keys for the JPSC civil services prelims exam 2021. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can download the JPSC civil services prelims answer key 2021 from the official website. Candidates must visit the JPSC website- jpsc.gov.in. JPSC had conducted the civil services preliminary exam on September 19, 2021.

Candidates who find any error in the JPSC answer key 2021 can raise objections against any key. The window to raise objections will remain open till September 28, 2021. To challenge the answer keys, candidates must send the correct answer to the question along with their registration number and other details to anskeyobj@jpsc.gov.in.

How to download JPSC Civil Services Prelims Answer Key 2021

Visit the official website of JPSC on jpsc.gov.in. Click on JPSC Civil Services Prelims Answer Key 2021 link flashing on the home page. A new PDF file will open on the screen Candidates can check the answer keys Download the JPSC prelims answer key PDF file and keep a hard copy of the same for further references.

Direct link to download JPSC civil services prelims answer key

Candidates who will qualify for the JPSC preliminary examination will have to appear for the JPSC main examination. The JPSC civil services main exam will comprise of written and interview for the selection of candidates for the various services and posts. This JPSC recruitment drive will fill up 252 posts in the organization.