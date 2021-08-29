JPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2021 Rescheduled, Check Revised Date Here

Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has postponed the conduct of Jharkhand combined civil services prelims exams 2021. A notice regarding the same has been uploaded on the official website- jpsc.gov.in. As per the official notice, JPSC civil services prelims exams that was earlier scheduled to be held on September 12 has been rescheduled. The JPSC prelims exam will be held on September 19.

JPSC combined civil services prelims exam rescheduled

The JPSC civil services preliminary exam was initially scheduled to be held on May 2. However, the exam had to be postponed then due to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the exam will be held on September 19. The exam has been rescheduled due to some unavoidable reasons, the official notice reads. Candidates are advised to read the official notice on the website. A direct link to the notice has also been provided here.

JPSC civil services prelims exam

The Jharkhand Public Service Commission released the official notification for the combined civil services exam 2021 in the month of February, 2021. A total of 245 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment exam. Out of the total vacancies, 44 vacancies are for Deputy Collector post, 40 for Police Sub Inspector post, 16 for District Coordinator post, 2 each for Jail Superintendent and Assistant Director posts, 65 for Assistant Municipal Commissioner post, 41 for Jharkhand Education Service II, 10 for Junior Registrar post, 6 for Assistant Registrar post, 9 for Planning officer post, and 17 for Probation Officer post.