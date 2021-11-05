JPSC Combined Civil Service Main Exam 2021 To Be Held In January; Check Schedule Here

Quick links:
JPSC Civil Services Mains Exam Date 2022: The Jharkhand Public Service Commission, also known as JPSC, has published a notice for the JPSC Combined Civil Service Mains Exam 2021. Candidates who have passed the prelims exam are eligible to face the JPSC Mains exam. According to the official notification issued by the JPSC this year, the examination will be conducted in January 2022. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 252 posts. The candidate's selection board is likely to announce the exam dates and paper pattern on the official website of JPSC.
The written examination was conducted on September 19, 2021. The results for the prelims of the Combined Civil Service examination were announced on November 2, 2021. The final answer key was released on September 21, 2021. It is recommended to regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.