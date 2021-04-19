JPSC Exam 2021: Civil Services Exam Postponed Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases

The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has postponed the JPSC exam 2021 for Civil Services and other competitive exams, due to the rising cases of COVID-19 in the past few weeks. The State Civil Service Exam preliminaries were to be held on May 2, 2021, which have now been postponed to an undecided future date.

JPSC Civil Services Exam Postponed

As per an article by the Daily Pioneer, the Jharkhand government announced the postponement of the State Civil Services Exams due to the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases in the past few days. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and State Health Minister Banna Gupta made the announcement of the JPSC postponed. The pair also announced that other competitive exams had been postponed as well.

A total of 5.5 lakh candidates were set to appear for the JPSC exam that was to be held on May 2. A total of 252 vacancies were available in various departments of the Jharkhand state government through the JPSC 2021 Exam. The various vacancies available through these posts included posts like Deputy Collector, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, District Coordinator, Jail Superintendent, and others. The applications for this exam were closed on March 16, 2021.

JPSC Exam Date 2021

The new exam dates for the JPSC Exam 2021 will be announced on the official JPSC website soon. Candidates who have applied for this exam are advised to regularly check the official website for any JSPC Notification. As for the JPSC exam, the exams have been divided into sections. The preliminary exam will be the objective type or multiple choice questions where candidates will have to pick an option for the given questions.

The main exam will be the written exam which will require candidates to give longer more detailed answers along with an interview round. The exam will consist of two mandatory papers of 200 marks - General Studies 1 and General Studies 2. The selection list for the candidates will be made on the basis of the marks they obtain in both preliminary exams. Stay tuned for more updates on JPSC Civil services and other upcoming exams.

Image Source: Shutterstock