JPSC Mains 2021 Registration Begins, Here's How To Fill JPSC Mains Form Online

Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) will on Tuesday open the registration window for JPSC main exams. As per the schedule, the registration window for JPSC mains 2021 will be open from November 16 to December 15, 2021. The notice regarding this was released on November 13.

Candidates who have cleared the JPSC prelims exam are eligible to appear for its main exam. The eligible candidates must register for the exam. The JPSC mains registration form will be available on the official website- psc.gov.in. JPSC had conducted the combined civil services preliminary exam on September 19, 2021. Its result was declared on November 2, 2021.

JPSC Mains 2021

As per the JPSC calendar, the main exam will be held in the month of January 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 252 candidates will be selected in various departments and organizations of the Jharkhand govt. As per the notification released by the JPSC, "The main examination will consist of written exam and interview. The written exam will consist of 6 papers and the selection list for the interview test shall be prepared on the basis of the total marks obtained in Papers II to VI subject to scoring minimum qualifying marks. The total marks for the interview test would be 100 and there will be no minimum qualifying marks in the exam."

Candidates must note that they must upload their certificates/degrees to prove their claims regarding their educational qualifications and caste certificates (if applicable) while filling the JPSC Mains form. They must also fill in their choice of subject for the main. Moreover, they must choose the preferred medium of language for the JPSC main written exam and interview while filling the form.

How to register for JPSC Mains 2021

Visit the official website- jpsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'Click here to apply Combined Civil Services Main Examination-2021, Advt. No.01/2021'

A login page will open

Log in using your registration number and date of birth

Fill in the JPSC Mains form

Upload the required documents to prove your educational qualifications, caste certificates (if applicable), etc.

Choose your medium of language in which you will attempt the paper and participate in the interview

Choose the subject for which you will appear in the JPSC Mains

Check the details and submit your form.

