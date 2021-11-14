JPSC Mains Registration Process To Begin On Nov 16 At Jpsc.gov.in

JPSC civil services exam update: The registration for Jharkhand combined civil services main exam will begin on November 16, 2021. The registration will begin for the JPSC exam which is scheduled to be held in January 2022. Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has informed about JPSC form on Saturday, November 13, 2021. Candidates who have cleared the prelims exam are eligible to appear for the main exam. They will be able to register themselves on or after November 16, 2021. The deadline to register for the same is December 15, 2021.

In order to register, candidates will have to log in to the portal and upload scanned copies of the required documents. The prelims result for the Combined Civil Service examination was released on November 2, 2021 for the exam which was conducted on September 19, 2021. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 252 candidates will be selected in various departments and organisations.

As per the notification released by the JPSC, "The main examination will consist of written exam and interview. The written exam will consist of 6 papers and the selection list for the interview test shall be prepared on the basis of the total marks obtained in Papers II to VI subject to scoring minimum qualifying marks. The total marks for interview test would be 100 and there will be no minimum qualifying marks in the exam."

Steps to download JPSC Combined Civil Services Prelims Result 2021: