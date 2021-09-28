JPSC Prelims Answer Key 2021: Deadline To Raise Objection Ends Today, See Steps Here

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
JPSC prelims answer key 2021: Jharkhand Public Service Commission is gearing up to close down the objection-raising window for JPSC Civil Services Prelims 2021. The Commission earlier on September 21 released the provisional answer key 2021 and students were given one week's time to raise objections. The last day to raise objections is Tuesday, September 28, 2021. Candidates should remember that no objections will be accepted post-deadline. Candidates who have not seen the JPSC answer key (provisional) till now can check it on the official website. The official website of JPSC is jpsc.gov.in.
If any candidate wants to raise objections, he/she may do it by following the steps mentioned below. Candidates should be ready with the answer which according to them is wrong and also the right answer which they will suggest to the commission. They will have to send the correct answer to the question along with their registration number and other details to anskeyobj@jpsc.gov.in.
This time the prelims examination was conducted on September 19, 2021. Only those candidates who will qualify for the prelims examination will be allowed to sit for the next round which is the main examination. They will have to go through a written test as well as an interview for being selected. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 252 candidates will be offered jobs.