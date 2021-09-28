JPSC Prelims Answer Key 2021: Deadline To Raise Objection Ends Today, See Steps Here

JPSC prelims answer key 2021: Jharkhand Public Service Commission is gearing up to close down the objection-raising window for JPSC Civil Services Prelims 2021. The Commission earlier on September 21 released the provisional answer key 2021 and students were given one week's time to raise objections. The last day to raise objections is Tuesday, September 28, 2021. Candidates should remember that no objections will be accepted post-deadline. Candidates who have not seen the JPSC answer key (provisional) till now can check it on the official website. The official website of JPSC is jpsc.gov.in.

If any candidate wants to raise objections, he/she may do it by following the steps mentioned below. Candidates should be ready with the answer which according to them is wrong and also the right answer which they will suggest to the commission. They will have to send the correct answer to the question along with their registration number and other details to anskeyobj@jpsc.gov.in.

JPSC Civil Services Prelims Answer Key 2021: Steps to raise objections

Registered candidates who took the JPSC civil services exam should visit the official website of JPSC on jpsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link which reads JPSC Civil Services Prelims answer key

Candidates will then be redirected to a page that has both answer key as well as objection raising form

Candidates must download the PDF file and fill in the form available

Candidates will then have to send the objection form to the email ID mentioned above

Here is the direct link to view the answer key

This time the prelims examination was conducted on September 19, 2021. Only those candidates who will qualify for the prelims examination will be allowed to sit for the next round which is the main examination. They will have to go through a written test as well as an interview for being selected. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 252 candidates will be offered jobs.