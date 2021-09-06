JPSC Releases Admit Cards For Combined Civil Service Exam 2021; Check Direct Link Here

The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released the admit cards for Combined Civil Service Exam 2021. Candidates who have registered for the exam on September 19 can download the hall tickets now. They have been uploaded on the official website and can be accessed from there. The official website to get JPSC Combined Civil Service Prelim Exam-related information is jpsc.gov.in.

JPSC 2021: Important Dates

The exam will be conducted on September 19, 2021

Earlier it was scheduled to be held on September 12, 2021

Admit cards have been released on September 6, 2021

How to Download Combined Civil Service Prelims Admit Card

Registered candidates should go to the official website jpsc.gov.in.

On the official website click on the notification which reads. 'Download Admit Card for Combined Civil Service Preliminary Examination.'

Candidates will be redirected to another window where they will have to log in by entering the registration number and date of birth.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen and candidates should keep a copy of the admit card so as to carry it to the exam hall.

Prelims Exam Details

The prelims exam will be conducted to hire candidates for several posts. The positions available are Deputy Collector, Jail Superintendent, Probation Officer, Planning Officer, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, and others. Candidates who qualify prelims will then have to appear for the main exam, which will be conducted later and will carry 500 marks. The questions will be asked from General Hindi, General Studies Question Paper I and II.

JPSC Combined Civil Service Prelim Exam will be conducted for two papers. The question paper will be MCQ-based, and the exam duration will be two hours for each paper. The exam will have questions from History, Geography, Indian Polity and Governance, Science and Technology, General Awareness of culture, society, and others.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK