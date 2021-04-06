JRBT Admit Card 2021 For Group C & D Released At Jrbtripura.com; Written Exam On April 24

Joint Recruitment Board Tripura (JRBT), on its official website, has released the admit cards for candidates appearing for the written examination for the posts of Group C and Group D. To access the JRBT Group C and D admit card, applicants will need to log in to the official website of JRBT. The direct link to the JRBT Admit Card 2021 is provided below. Here's everything you need to know about how to download the admit card and other details related to it as mentioned in the JRBT 2021 notification.

JRBT Admit Card 2021

Important Dates

Release Date of JRBT Admit Card: 03 April 2021

Final Date for JRBT Admit Card Download: 17 April 2021

JRBT Exam Date: 24 April 2021

Step-by-step tutorial for JRBT Admit Card Download -

Visit the official website of the Tripura Board - jrbtripura.com The user will be required to log in on the homepage to access JRBT admit card download. Enter credentials like email id/phone number, password and verification code. Click on JRBT Group C and Group D Admit Card 2021 flashing on the homepage. The candidate will now be able to access the Admit Card. Please note that the JRBT 2021 Admit Card must be downloaded and taken a print out for future reference.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 4910 vacancies for Multi Tasking Staff posts, Group D in a non-technical category, Lower Division Clerk, Agricultural Assistant, Junior Multi Tasking Staff, and Junior Pump Operator in Group C Posts. The selection criteria for the posts will be based on a written test followed up by an interview. The JRBT exam date is confirmed to be held on April 24, 2021. Please note that candidates have only until April 17 for the JRBT Admit Card download. Hence, candidates are advised to speed up the process. Candidates can download their admit cards by clicking the link below.

Direct link to JRBT Group C and D Admit Card

More information regarding the exam pattern and syllabus is embedded on their website in the form of PDFs that are available for download. Candidates are advised to go through the PDF files, and notifications to clear any doubts.

Image Source: Shutterstock