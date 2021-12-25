JSSC CGL 2022 Notification Released: Check Details Of Application Fee, Vacancy & More

Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has provided the details for the recruitment to several posts offered. A notification has been released for Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE) 2021 on jssc.nic.in. Candidates who are interested to apply can do so through online mode. The application portal will open from Jan 15, the last date for application submission would be Feb 14, 2022.

For the various posts including Assistant Branch Officer (384), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) (322), Block Supply Officer (245), and Planning Assistant (05), a total of 956 vacancies are available.

Must remember dates

January 15, 2022: Commencement of submission of online application

February 14, 2022: Last date of online application

February 16, 2022: Last date for fee payment

Between Feb 19-21: Any correction in the application form can be updated

While details on the exam date and admit card will be notified soon.

JSSC eligibility criteria

The educational qualification required to apply for JSSC CGL 2022 is that the candidate must hold a graduate degree from a recognized University. The eligibility criteria for JSSC CGL 2022 recruitment, the interested candidate must be of age between 21 to 31 years. It is to be noted that as per government norms, there will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates.

For JSSC CGL 2022, the candidates will be selected based on their performance in a written test.

How to apply for JSSC CGL 2022?

After filling the online application form from Jan 15 to Feb 14, the candidates can take the printout of the same for future reference. The application fee for JSSC CGL 2022 is Rs 100 for general and OBC candidates and Rs 50 for SC, ST candidates.

