Last Updated:

JSSC JDLCCE 2021 Notification Out, Here's How To Register From January 23

JSSC JDLCCE 2021 notification released for 285 Junior Engineer posts. Interested candidates can check the recruitment details in this article.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
JSSC

Image: Shutterstock


Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission on December 29 released the JSSC JDLCCE 2021 recruitment notification. The recent recruitment notification is for those candidates who want to apply for Jharkhand Diploma Level Combined Competitive Examination. They will have to apply in online mode through the official website of JSSC on jssc.nic.in. Candidates can check vacancy details like application fee, age limit, and other details here. The list of important dates has also been attached. 

JSSC JDLCCE 2021 recruitment notification: Check important dates

  • The registration process is scheduled to begin on January 23, 2022
  • The deadline to apply is February 22, 2022
  • Candidates should make sure to upload the photo and signature is February 27, 2022
  • Correction of errors in the application form can be done between February 28 and March 2, 2022. 

Check Vacancy Details

  1. Junior Engineer (Civil): 188 Posts
  2. Junior Engineer (Mechanical): 51 Posts
  3. Junior Engineer (Electrical): 46 Posts

Check Eligibility Criteria and Selection Process 

Interested candidates who want to apply for the posts should possess Diploma in Engineering or equivalent. It should be from a recognised University. The age limit should be between 18 years to 35 years of age. In order to be selected, candidates will have to go through written test. The written exam comprises of two papers- Paper I and Paper II. Both Paper I and II will comprise of 120 questions and the exam duration is for 2 hours. 

Application Fees

Candidates belonging to general category will have to pay Rs 100 as application fees. SC ST category candidates of Jharkhand state will have to pay Rs. 50 as application fees. Candidates must know that they will have to pay application fee for submitting the form. 

READ | JKPSC recruitment: Registration for 136 assistant professor posts begins today

JSSC CGL 2022 Notification Released

Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has provided the details for the recruitment to several posts offered. A notification has been released for Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE) 2021 on jssc.nic.in. Candidates who are interested to apply can do so through online mode. The application portal will open from Jan 15, the last date for application submission would be Feb 14, 2022. 

READ | ESIC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 3847 UDC, MTS, Steno posts; check how to apply

For the various posts including Assistant Branch Officer (384), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) (322), Block Supply Officer (245), and Planning Assistant (05), a total of 956 vacancies are available. 

READ | BPSC Recruitment 2021: Not a single candidate found eligible for this post in Bihar
READ | SBI CBO Recruitment 2021: Deadline to apply for 1226 posts ends today; check details
READ | DSE Odisha Teacher Recruitment 2022: Apply for 11403 posts; check details here
Tags: JSSC, Jharkhand Staff, SC ST
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND