JSSC JDLCCE 2021 Notification Out, Here's How To Register From January 23

Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission on December 29 released the JSSC JDLCCE 2021 recruitment notification. The recent recruitment notification is for those candidates who want to apply for Jharkhand Diploma Level Combined Competitive Examination. They will have to apply in online mode through the official website of JSSC on jssc.nic.in. Candidates can check vacancy details like application fee, age limit, and other details here. The list of important dates has also been attached.

JSSC JDLCCE 2021 recruitment notification: Check important dates

The registration process is scheduled to begin on January 23, 2022

The deadline to apply is February 22, 2022

Candidates should make sure to upload the photo and signature is February 27, 2022

Correction of errors in the application form can be done between February 28 and March 2, 2022.

Check Vacancy Details

Junior Engineer (Civil): 188 Posts Junior Engineer (Mechanical): 51 Posts Junior Engineer (Electrical): 46 Posts

Check Eligibility Criteria and Selection Process

Interested candidates who want to apply for the posts should possess Diploma in Engineering or equivalent. It should be from a recognised University. The age limit should be between 18 years to 35 years of age. In order to be selected, candidates will have to go through written test. The written exam comprises of two papers- Paper I and Paper II. Both Paper I and II will comprise of 120 questions and the exam duration is for 2 hours.

Application Fees

Candidates belonging to general category will have to pay Rs 100 as application fees. SC ST category candidates of Jharkhand state will have to pay Rs. 50 as application fees. Candidates must know that they will have to pay application fee for submitting the form.

JSSC CGL 2022 Notification Released

Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has provided the details for the recruitment to several posts offered. A notification has been released for Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE) 2021 on jssc.nic.in. Candidates who are interested to apply can do so through online mode. The application portal will open from Jan 15, the last date for application submission would be Feb 14, 2022.

For the various posts including Assistant Branch Officer (384), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) (322), Block Supply Officer (245), and Planning Assistant (05), a total of 956 vacancies are available.