Kandhamal District Court Recruitment: Apply Now For 43 Posts Of Clerk, Typist Among Others

The Kandhamal District Court has invited applications as part of its recruitment drive. Various posts of Junior Clerks, Junior Typist, Stenographer and Salaried Amin are on offer in the Kandhamal District Court recruitment 2021. The interested and eligible candidates can now go to the official website of the court at districts.ecourts.gov.in and apply for the posts. The court has released an official notification about the Kandhamal District Court recruitment 2021 on the website. Read on to know about the details of this recruitment drive.

Kandhamal District Court recruitment 2021

The applications are invited in the prescribed format as mentioned in the Kandhamal District Court recruitment notification. A total of 43 vacancies are on offer. Out of these 28 posts are for Junior clerk, 8 for the post of Junior typist, 6 for stenographer, Grade-III, and 1 for Salaried Amin. The applications need to be submitted during office hours on the weekdays either in person or by post. Candidates are advised to go through the notification and apply for the posts as soon as possible to avoid any last-minute problems.

The candidates can now send in their applications to, “The Registrar, Civil Courts, Kandhamal, Phulbani, Po/Ps-Phulbani. District-Kandhamal. PIN-762001.” The last date to apply for the Kandhamal District Court vacancy is June 11, 2021, by 5 PM. According to the official Kandhamal District Court recruitment notification, the interested and eligible applicants are required to send their form along with required documents and self-attested copies of certificates, mark sheets, and other details. An application fee of ₹100 will have to be paid by the candidates. Here is a look at the details about the various posts.

See the official Kandhamal District Court recruitment notification HERE

To apply for the posts, a candidate must be between 18 to 32 years of age. The candidates should have at least passed a Diploma in Computer Application (DCA) to apply for the posts. Details about the eligibility of the posts and pay scale can be checked on the Kandhamal District Court recruitment notification. The selection process consists of a written examination, Computer Science Test (Practical) and viva voce examination.

The candidates who will be shortlisted in the written examination will be eligible for the Computer Science Test (Practical). Those qualifying for this test will be called for the viva-voce test. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Kandhamal District Court at districts.ecourts.gov.in/kandhamal to know about all the latest updates and news related to the Kandhamal District Court vacancy.

