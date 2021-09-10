Kannur University VC Refutes 'saffronisation' Claims As Students Oppose New Syllabus

A major controversy has erupted over the inclusion of RSS ideologues in the curriculum of the political science course of Kannur University. RSS ideologues MS Golwalkar, Veer Savarkar and Deendayal Upadhyaya were included in the syllabus in the latter part of the curriculum, after including the thoughts and ideologies of Rabindranath Tagore, Sri Aurobindo, Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and BR Ambedkar.

The Kerala Students Union (KSU), the students' wing of Congress and the Muslim Students Federation (MSF), have strongly protested the inclusion of RSS ideologues in the curriculum. The protestors have alleged the saffronisation of the syllabus by the BJP and RSS.

KSU had taken out a march at Kannur University for including books of MS Golwalkar, Veer Savarkar and Deendayal Upadhyaya in studies. KSU activists also blocked Vice-Chancellor Gopinath Raveendran. Earlier, the MSF had also taken out a separate march to protest against the inclusion of the RSS ideology in the curriculum.

Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindu had sought an explanation from Kannur University's Vice-Chancellor Gopinath Raveendran on the same. Reportedly, Bindu said that such a sensitive topic shouldn't have been included in the syllabus.

Reacting to the criticism on the changes in the curriculum, Vice-Chancellor Gopinath Raveendran said that texts must first be read and then be accepted or rejected.

The Vice-Chancellor, who faced intense protests by the students' unions over the issue, said that the inclusion of Savarkar and Golwalkar in the syllabus need not be seen as saffronisation.

He said, "Text cannot be dismissed, they cannot be banned. They must be read and then either accepted or rejected. Allegations of the Kannur University saffronising political science syllabus are incorrect. Makers of the syllabus have included the foundational text of different movements."

"When the portions of their texts are included in the syllabus, there should also be texts of those representing other ideologies which would help the students compare both and develop the skill of critical inquiry. That is missing here which is a drawback I feel in this syllabus," Raveendran explained.

When asked whether the Higher Education Minister R Bindhu sought an explanation from him over the issue, the vice-chancellor said that he had submitted a reply to the government.

Kannur University has set up an external panel to review the controversial syllabus. The two-member committee, comprising experts outside the varsity, was asked to submit its report within five days and further decision on the syllabus would be taken after that.