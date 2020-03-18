Kanpur University Exam Postponed Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

Due to the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak across the globe, various educational institutes have suspended their semesters and asked students to stay safe at home. Amidst the confusion and paranoia, various educational institutes including universities and schools have postponed their scheduled examinations. Now, it has been revealed that the Kanpur university exams have also been postponed.

Kanpur university exam postponed

The official Twitter account of Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University, Kanpur has issued a public letter which states that various exams scheduled to take place in March-April have now been postponed due to Coronavirus. Every exam scheduled between the dates of March 18, 2020, and April 2, 2020, have been postponed indefinitely. It is yet to be ascertained when the exams will take place. Check out the official announcement of Kanpur university postponing their exams below:

This won't be the first exam postponed due to the Coronavirus in India. In most states across the country, examinations till class 7 or 8 have been pushed back. Various college exams in the country have also been pushed back due to the Coronavirus. IIT-Delhi & IIT-Kanpur have also postponed their examinations till March 31, 2020.

Besides this, various educational institutes have suspended lectures in physical classrooms. IIT-Kanpur has also asked its students to vacate hostel premises due to fear of the Coronavirus pandemic. The deputy director of IIT-Kanpur had revealed while speaking to a leading news daily that the institute administration suspects the Coronavirus can spread across in the next week or two. Thus to avoid a dangerous scenario, it was important to gradually reduce the number of people on the campus. It is reported that all undergraduate, first-year M.Tech and MBA students have been asked to vacate the hostel by March 19, 2020.

