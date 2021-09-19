Karnataka 2nd PUC Class 12 Exam Results To Be Declared On Monday; Check Details

The Karnataka 2nd Pre-University Course (PUC) examination results are scheduled to be declared on Monday, September 20, 2021. The second PUC Class 12 examination was conducted for the students who were not satisfied with their scores. The scores were earlier calculated with the alternative assessment criteria. These special exams were conducted between August 19 and September 3, 2021. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website. The website to be checked is karresults.nic.in. The result release date has been confirmed by the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, BC Nagesh. The Minister tweeted, "Result of Secondary PU Annual Examination held in August - September - 2021. It will be published tomorrow at 10:30 am. The result can be viewed at http://karresults.nic.in website. Greetings to all candidates."

Karnataka 2nd PUC: Websites to check

cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/

www.karresults.nic.in

PUC Class 12 examination: Scorecard

Earlier, the second PUC Class 12 examination scorecard was released on July 20, 2021. This year, because of COVID-19, like many other Board Karnataka board also cancelled the board examinations. Students have been assessed based on alternative assessment criteria. This year as many as 2,239 students scored 600 out of 600 in the Karnataka 2nd PUC results 2021.

The Minister issued a statement to media which says, "This is the shortest possible time in which we have been able announce the results after conducting the tests. I compliment the State Examination Authority officials for their diligent and hard work for making this possible within such a short time."

Image: PTI